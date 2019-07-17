AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College has named their next president.
The college announced Wednesday that the college's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Edward Wingenbach, Ph.D. as Hampshire's eighth president.
For the last six months, Wingenbach, 49, has served as acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin. Prior to that appointment, he served as a vice president and dean of faculty, as well as a professor of politics and government at Ripon since 2015.
“For 50 years, Hampshire College has represented all that is best in higher education,” Wingenbach said in accepting the appointment. “I see my charge as helping to reinvigorate its proud legacy of innovation, because its example is too important, and there are too many students who need and want its high-impact, individualized, student-driven education. I believe in Hampshire and I’m excited to help lead it into its second half-century," Wingenbach said in a statement provided by Hampshire College.
Prior to joining Ripon, Wingenbach served as an administrator and faculty leader at the University of Redlands in Calfornia for 15 years.
Wingenbach will replace Ken Rosenthal, who was named interim president following the April resignation of former president Miriam Nelson.
Rosenthal will stay on as interim president into August to aide in a smooth transition, after which the college said he will continue volunteering to support the college as Hampshire historian and parent.
