AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is now offering a sanctuary for some international students at other schools. This is after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a new rule that if F-1 student’s school is remote for the fall, they must pack their bags and go home.
Many universities and students are upset about the fact they can’t get a quality education while still staying safe.
The president of Hampshire College told Western Mass News, saying quote:
“We are actively seeking to help international students at other colleges whose education is threatened. Because Hampshire can safely add students this fall.” The Holyoke Community College (HCC) announced they're going completely remote for the fall semester, and this is all due to coronavirus precautions.
Based on what ICE said, F-1 visa international students, who attend HCC will be directly impacted.
A spokesperson for HCC told Western Mass News, saying quote:
“We are working with each impacted student individually to assist them with either transferring to an institution that is offering face-to-face classes, moving back to their home countries where they can continue to take HCC online classes or take a break in their education in the U.S. with an option to return at a later date.”
The president of Hampshire College added that they will continue to search for additional ways to counter the destructiveness of this decision.
