AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information tonight from Hampshire College following the latest round of layoffs we told you about on Tuesday.
Yesterday, the college announced 24 staff members positions were being cut. That makes the total number of 33 layoffs this spring.
The college said today that since they'll be working as a smaller college next year, it's important they take these difficult, but crucial, steps.
As Hampshire College officials continue to look at ways to reinvent the school for the future, more cuts and changes have been made, including no programs being offered this summer.
"Our students will have less classes on-campus. We have about 80 Hampshire faculty, who have committed to remaining associated with Hampshire College, whether they're teaching here or whether they're teaching at the Five Colleges," said Hampshire College spokesperson John Courtmanche.
Hampshire College told Western Mass News that five years ago, their enrollment was at 1,400 students. This school year, they have 1,120 students.
Next year, they're looking at only 600.
The college is not taking a fall class, except for the 77 students who enrolled early decision.
"We have received some commitments from students. I would say our incoming class next year of new students will probably be less than 40, but we won't have that final number for a few weeks," Courtmanche added.
This year, Hampshire College had 400 full-time faculty and staff members. They're looking at operating with 280 next school year.
Hampshire's dean of faculty Eva Reuschmann said that these difficult changes wouldn't be possible without the faculty and Five College consortium.
"This is really allowing us to offer the curriculum we are promising students. Even though there will be less courses here on-campus, I think being part of the Five College consortium is a huge advantage to Hampshire and Five College's has really stepped up in offering these visiting positions to our faculty," Rueschmann explained.
Students said these ongoing changes have impacted the atmosphere on-campus, but they just hope in the end, Hampshire is here to stay.
"It's so hard of a time. It's heartbreaking to see something you love so much possibly be disappearing, especially because Hampshire College, as a college, is very unique," said student Isabella Aguirre.
In the midst of all these changes, Hampshire College is also facing the possibility of losing their accreditation. They have until the end of the month to make their case to the New England Commission of Higher Education.
If they are placed on probation, the college will have to fix any issues the commission finds within a given time period.
