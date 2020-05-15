SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As colleges across the nation begin to plan how they will educate students in the fall semester - many people are realizing college campuses might look a little different.
Colleges are beginning to look into social distancing, rooming and classroom sizes to make it possible for students to return to campus, but one local college told Western Mass News their small size is being used to their benefit.
"We’re planning for what it would look like for us to have our students on campus in the fall," said Hampshire College's spokesperson John Courtmanche
As COVID-19 concerns continue - colleges across the nation are reanalyzing their campuses to focus on transitioning to a new normal.
Hampshire college spokesperson John Courtmanche told Western Mass News over the phone that while they are following advisories and state protocols - they intend to have students on campus in the fall.
"We’ll have probably under 600 students enrolled next year and a campus of 800 people so will be able to practice physical distancing. We have single rooms for all of our students," Courtmanche explained.
He said Hampshire College’s small size is an advantage to be able to logistically figure out how to enforce safety protocols while giving students the college experience.
"Our classrooms are under 15 students on average in a large classroom. It would be easy and possible for students and the professor to spread out," Courtmanche said.
With their projection of under 600 total students at the college in the fall and their 800-acre campus, officials believe they have a leg up on ensuring health and safety and are thinking of those with underlying health concerns.
"Faculty or students who might be immune-compromised for example could participate remotely from their rooms or other ways that they don’t have to be in the same room with other people," Courtmanche said.
Officials told us they are also planning testing capacity and rooms for possible quarantining.
