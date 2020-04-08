AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is offering housing and food to those experiencing homelessness and have tested positive for COVID-19.
The college is opening eight unused rooms to those who are not sick enough to be hospitalized, but needs to isolate for recovery.
They are also providing three meals a day.
The college said they collaborated with officials to see how they could help.
“People have nowhere to go. If you don’t have a home and you’re asked to quarantine, you can't do that. You can’t go back to a shelter and do social distancing,” said Hampshire College President Ed Wingenbach.
We're told the town is working with a nearby shelter to secure 24 hour staffing plus medical and security for the dorm area.
Once that is done, the college will be open to anyone in the population who needs to isolate.
