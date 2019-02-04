AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seventy-seven prospective college students have a tough decision to make: either accept their admittance to Hampshire College for the fall of 2019 or apply elsewhere.
The early decision student we spoke with is giving us a clearer idea of what their options are looking like, should they choose to attend Hampshire College and those options are far from what a student wants to hear about their dream school.
"Everything they had was something I would find interesting, and then when I went to visit, I just fell in love even more," said Flynn Caswell.
Caswell had that feeling of certainty - few high school seniors get - when their early decision commitment to Hampshire College paid off.
"I just remember I was so happy. I couldn't stop shaking," Caswell noted.
However, when the school announced in January that financial troubles could shutter their doors, Caswell was released from the early decision commitment to Hampshire, but not with a lot of time for action
"I was like it's January 15, a ton of schools have their deadline as January 15 regular decision deadline, so I frantically applied to all these schools," Caswell explained.
Days ago, Caswell was contacted by Hampshire College offering admittance, but not for four years.
"Like, hearing that they're only guaranteeing one semester and how things are going to be cut, I'm a little concerned," Caswell added.
Though the letter didn't specify exactly what could be cut, students have been told sports, clubs, study-abroad programs, and faculty members might not be there in September - the things Caswell and the other accepted students said make a college a community.
"Some of them are like 'I'm not going to go, my parents are making me go here, I think I'm going to go somewhere else,'" Caswell said
Jinxin Liu, a prospective student in photography and marine studies, added, "I'm an Early Decision II application student."
Western Mass News also spoke with Liu over video chat from China. Because he applied early decision two instead of one, he is not going to be admitted for the class of 2023.
"There are only three colleges that I have applied to, so I spent a lot of my time on my application only for Hampshire. My Hampshire College counselor suggested me to apply to Early Decision II. They're making me feel really disappointed," Liu noted.
Hampshire College officials told Western Mass News that right now, they are sending letters of recommendation to other schools where their early decision students are now applying, but for students in Liu's position, they are promising support as well.
"I planned on only going to Hampshire College. If they're not going to admit me, I may take a gap year for now," Liu said.
Caswell added, "Don't get me wrong. I love Hampshire. It's just, the timing is just not great for my class right now."
We reached out to the other schools in the Five College Consortium to see if they are developing a plan to help Hampshire College students, both current and prospective.
Smith College said that while their preferred deadline for transfer applications is February 1, they will accept applications through May.
Amherst College told us they are extending their application deadline, specifically for those early decision students from Hampshire College.
Hampshire College told us there are no new updates on their negotiations to find a partner school.
