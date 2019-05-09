AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information as Hampshire College continues its restructuring efforts.
Interim Hampshire College President Ken Rosenthal said in a letter to the campus community that 15 students have reserved a spot in the college's incoming fall class.
The college said earlier this year that they would be admitting a smaller class as they work to restructure.
Just last week, the school told Western Mass News that they would only be offering admission to the 77 people who had sought early decision, but they expected less than 40 to actually attend.
"Our Academic Affairs Division is ensuring we’ll meet the curricular needs of all our projected 600 students next year. And our Student Life Division will follow its plan to ensure a continuity of student services," Rosenthal explained, adding that the support from the Five College consortium is essential to the college's success.
Efforts also continue to help maintain Hampshire College's accreditation after the New England Commission of Higher Education expressed concern over the school's ability to meet their standards on organization and governance and institutional resources.
Rosenthal noted that on May 30, three representatives of the college will be present at the commission's meeting to show cause as to why Hampshire shouldn't be put on probation.
"There are many accredited colleges across the country that successfully operate with fewer than 600 students (and the majority of them do not belong to a strong consortium as we do). Our Board is engaged in full support of our fundraising and restructuring, and trustees will gather for the annual Board meeting next week," Rosenthal explained.
Hampshire College will hold their 49th spring commencement for 295 graduates on Saturday, May 18.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.