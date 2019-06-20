AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest developments out of Hampshire College and its financial troubles.
Tonight, we learned about the school's plans for the 2020 Fall semester.
There's been a lot of uncertainty about the school's future.
Tonight, we are learning that Hampshire College will be able to welcome a class for the Fall of 2020.
Let's bring you up to date on the situation.
Earlier this year, Hampshire College announced that they were in financial trouble and looking for a partner to help fund the school.
The college normally has 400 full-time employees.
Layoffs, voluntary leaves of absence, and retirements have reduced that number to 280 for the 2019 Fall semester.
By making those changes, the faculty salary budget was reduced 45%.
There were doubts for some time, but school administrators ultimately decided to accept a new class of only fifteen freshmen this Fall, so, in September, 600 students will be on campus.
Interim President Ken Rosenthal tells Western Mass News today that they will now be able to admit a class for the Fall of 2020.
He credits the remarkable and historic outpouring of support from Hampshire alums and those who believe in the college.
Hampshire College is now planning to raise at least $100 million over the next five years, in the effort to keep the school open.
