AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is accepting applications for their upcoming Spring 2020 semester.
The term begins in January.
This comes just over five months after the school committed to remaining an independent college.
Hampshire has been dealing with overcoming a variety of issues, including financial restructuring and declining enrollment.
The school's new initiative for spring - called 'Hampshire Launch' - will have a new academic and financial plan.
The deadline for spring applications for domestic first-year and transfer students is November 15.
