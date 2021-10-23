SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Communities across western Mass. participating in Drug Take-Back Day.
Western Mass News stopped by the South Hadley Police Department where officers were accepting any unneeded drugs for either humans or pets.
Sergeant Doug Percy tells us events like these keep those drugs from being misused, accidentally ingested by children and animals, or ending up in the water supply.
"Prevents people from dropping them down drains and causing harm where it could go into the system in each community,” Percy said.
This is the 21st national prescription drug collection organized by the Northwestern District Attorney's Office in collaboration with community partners.
