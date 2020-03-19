HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local mall is closing amid coronavirus concerns and restrictions.
Officials with Pyramid Management Group announced Thursday that Hampshire Mall in Hadley will close as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Mall general manager Lynn Gray told Western Mass News that some stores will remain open, with adjusted hours, utilizing their exterior entrances:
- Arizona Pizza (take-out only)
- Target
- Dick's (online pick-up only 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Trader Joe's
- Petsmart
“We are in unprecedented times and this decision is the direct result of the presence of the Coronavirus in the communities we serve...We are committed to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good of our community, tenants, guests and employees," said Stephen Congel, chief executive officer, Pyramid Management Group in a statement.
The news comes days after another Pyramid property, Holyoke Mall, was ordered closed by emergency order by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
