NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hands-free driving bill is now heading to Governor Charlie Baker's desk after the Senate took final action on it today, one day after it passed the House.
Right now, Massachusetts is the only state in New England without a hands-free law, but what exactly will it mean for drivers?
Of course, it goes without saying no handheld devices allowed while driving, but there are some subtle nuances, such as a single swipe is permitted, but actual typing is not.
The new bill does not allow holding any electronic device while driving.
What is allowed? Voice-to-text technology, auxiliary systems or Bluetooth, and the use of cellphone mounts.
At Yes Computers in Northampton, a fair amount of store real estate is dedicated to hands-free products.
Sales associate Ramzi Nakhleh told Western Mass News the demand is increasing, which means so is their supply.
"Definitely. I would say over the last year, we've seen an uptick in the number of people coming in to purchase some sort of device to allow them to be hands-free in their cars," Nakhleh explained.
Drivers can still use navigation systems, but only if they're mounted on the dashboard, center console, or windshield.
Nakhleh said hands-free products whether magnetic, suction cup, those that attach to a vent, and others have come a long way in a short amount of time.
"Yeah, they have. There's a lot of elegant solutions to mount your phone in your field of visions so you're not scrambling for it on your seat or something like that when you're trying to change lanes. It's a lot safer," Nakhleh said.
A "single tap or swipe" to activate or deactivate hands-free mode is allowed at a stoplight and even when not moving, holding your phone is not.
Nakhleh said not only is the ban good for business, personally, but he also said it's good for the safety of everyone on the road.
"I definitely feel the need for it. I think it’s a great law that needs to be put into effect. Personally, I don't like to see people on their phones while driving so I think it’s a good step in the right direction," Nakhleh said.
Fines range from $100 to $500. First-time offenders would get a $100 fine, $250 fines for a second offense.
A third or more: A $500 fine and car insurance surcharges. With Governor Baker expected to sign the bill, the new law would take effect 90-days later.
However, motorists would receive warnings until March 31st of next year.
