SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The new hands-free law goes into effect today, February 23 in Massachusetts.
Starting today, state and local police will be on the lookout as they enforce the new hands-free driving law in Massachusetts.
There is a 30 day grace period where drivers will receive warnings until March 31, but starting April 1, police will start ticketing violators.
This new law will require drivers to start using hands-free mode while operating a motor vehicle.
Western Mass News was told even if you do have Carplay or Bluetooth, you will still need to get hands-free accessories, so you're not touching your phone at all.
Starting in April, drivers will be fined $100 for their first offense, $250 for their second offense and will be required to take an online training course, and $500 for any offenses after that, and those offenses will go against your insurance.
