SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The new hands-free law goes into effect this weekend.
Law enforcement will be out ticketing offenders and many are wondering how this offense could potentially effect their car insurance.
Starting Sunday, state and local police will be on the lookout as they enforce the new hands-free driving law in Massachusetts.
The law prohibits operators of motor vehicles from using any mobile device unless it is in hands-free mode.
Now, local car insurance agencies are warning their clients about the additional charges they could be facing if they get ticketed.
"I'm in the process of sending emails to all my insurers, all my email list. I'm also sending out letters to those I don't have emails for explaining what the new law is," said David Mathews, president of Sullivan Keating and Moran Insurance Agency in Springfield.
Mathews told Western Mass News he wants his insurers to be aware that if you violate this law, it is considered a minor traffic violation.
"They can get a surcharge for this violation. They don’t get a surcharge for the first warning, they don’t get a surcharge for the first ticket, but they lose their merit rating credit for the first time they get a ticket," Mathews noted.
Now, not only will you have to pay for the ticket, but it comes a surchargeable offense, meaning it could effect your auto insurance premium for up to six years.
For example, if you get a third offense, you will face a $500 fine and be required to complete a distracted driving educational program. Now, factor in what will happen to your insurance.
"You’re going to get two points added on to your policy, which is roughly 14 percent increase in your liability premiums and will be about a 10 percent increase in your collision loss," Mathews added.
Mathews explained you could be paying $300 or $400 or more a year for that offense.
"Because it's a percentage of the individual person's policy premiums, so that varies from one person to the other and one territory to the other. Springfield is one of the higher rated territories in the state," Mathews noted.
However, Mathews is hopeful this new law will help prevent the number of distracted drivers out on the roadways and provide a safer environment.
"Distracted driving is very, very dangerous and it's the same as drunk driving as far as I'm concerned. You’re just not capable of driving," Mathews said.
There is a 30 day grace period where drivers will receive warnings, but starting April 1, police will start ticketing violaters and despite the day, it's no joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.