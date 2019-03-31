NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery at Hannoush Jewelers in Northampton Sunday morning.
Multiple officers were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.
Hannoush Jewelers is located in downtown Northampton, on Main Street.
Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old, Orlando Wright. He is familiar with police and lives in the downtown area we're told.
Wright has been charged with Larceny Over $1,200, Breaking and Entering During Daytime which is a felony, and Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,200.
Western Mass News was there this morning as police investigated the scene. There was yellow crime scene tape up outside the store, multiple officers and we could see one of the front jewelry window cases smashed.
We do know that watches were stolen from the store. Police also telling us they believe the watches were valued around $6,000. They have since been recovered.
Wright is expected to be arraigned in court Monday morning.
