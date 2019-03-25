SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Music will soon once again fill the air outside MGM Springfield as the resort-casino continues to unveil its summer concert series line-up.
The casino announced a portion of the bands for the upcoming 'MGM Live' series on their website and it includes Village People, famous for their hit 1978 hit YMCA, on June 28.
Others set to perform include Hanson on June 8, Matt and Kim on June 21, and LOCASH on August 23.
The concert series also includes the previously announced show featuring Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms on June 1.
“MGM Springfield is committed to bringing the best in live entertainment to downtown. MGM LIVE reaffirms our commitment to re-energize the concert scene in Springfield as we activate our lively open-air venue during the height of the summer music season," said MGM Springfield's executive director of entertainment Talia Spera.
The first concert is slated for May 11 with a performance by Dokken.
- Saturday, May 11 – Dokken and Last in Line*
- Friday, May 24 – Trailer Trash
- Thursday, May 30 – FAT
- Saturday, June 1 – Now’s the Time Tour - Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms*
- Thursday, June 13 - Shokazoba
- Friday, June 14 – Usually Normal
- Saturday, June 15 – HANSON*
- Thursday, June 20 – Livio Gravini & The Free Spirit Society / The Kings
- Friday, June 21 – Matt + Kim*
- Thursday, June 27 – 80sHD
- Friday, June 28 – Dalton & The Sheriffs
- Saturday, June 29 – Village People*
- Friday, July 5 – The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute *
- Thursday, July 11 – The Alchemystics / Dorren Pierre
- Friday, July 12 – Matt Maratea
- Thursday, July 18 – Michelle Brooks Thompson
- Friday, July 19 – Joon
- Friday, July 26 – Consider The Source
- Saturday, July 27 – Warrant & Firehouse*
- Thursday, Aug. 1 – Savage Brothers
- Thursday, Aug. 15 – Duppy Conquerors
- Friday, Aug. 16 – Blue Eyed Blackbird
- Friday, Aug. 23 – LOCASH*
- Thursday, Sept. 5 – The Glen Campbell & Friends Goodtime Show
All shows will take place outside at The Plaza at MGM Springfield. Those shows above with an asterisk are ticketed events. All other shows, according to MGM, are complimentary.
Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. online or at the MGM Springfield's M Life Rewards and Cashier desk.
