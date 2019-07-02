BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is scrambling to fix a miscommunication in their system that failed to record out-of-state violations given to Massachusetts drivers.
The misstep allowed 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy behind the wheel of a trailer the night it crashed and seven motorcyclists were killed in New Hampshire.
Now, more than 500 other Bay State drivers have had their licenses suspended as well, but they may be able to earn limited time back on the road.
Western Mass News spoke with an RMV lawyer who helps those with suspended licenses obtain what's known as a hardship license.
While he tells us he hasn't seen an increase in people asking him for help yet, the wave of 500 drivers could spark one.
"It's confusing and daunting for the average person to have to deal with the registry when it involves an out-of-state suspension," RMV Attorney Brian Simoneau tells us.
Brian Simoneau is an RMV lawyer who spoke with Western Mass News over the phone about the more than 500 drivers who now have their licenses suspended after a miscommunication at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
He says they may be able to apply for a hardship license.
"A hardship license is a limited license that allows a person to drive for twelve hours and those twelve hours are based on the person's work schedule," says Simoneau.
Simoneau says they need to prove to a state board that they will not be a danger to the public behind the wheel and that they have a legitimate need to drive.
"These are people who have families to support, and just to get hit with a letter from out of the blue, it can be very frustrating," said Simoneau.
For some of these suspended drivers, their out-of-state violation dates back to March of 2018, as an internal review found paper notifications from that date in a massive, untouched backlog..
In a preliminary report, RMV officials said quote:
"For reasons that have not yet been determined, in approximately March of 2018 MRB staff stopped processing out-of-state notifications..."
Simoneau noted that March of 2018 coincides with a change in the RMV's computer system.
"When the new computer system, called Atlas, was implemented," continued Simoneau.
A computer change that Simoneau says also brought a switch in the responsibility of recording out of state violations.
"Was transferred from the driver control unit, which is essentially the Registry's Suspension Department, to the Merit Rating Board, which is the Department of the Registry that is responsible for maintaining Massachusetts driving records," added Simoneau.
RMV officials did note the change over from ATLAS in their preliminary findings, but still...
"Until September, 2016, the driver control unit within the Registry of Motor Vehicles was responsible for processing out-of-state notifications through the antiquated ALARS system, which was replaced in March 2018 with the new ATLAS system."
They are not definitively connecting that switch in computer system and responsibility in 2018 to the lack of recording out-of-state violations.
For drivers seeking a hardship license, Simoneau did note that, if someone is caught driving outside of their designated work schedule, they will be charged for unlicensed operation.
