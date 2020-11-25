HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ribbon-cutting was held in Holyoke Friday to dedicate a new toddler playground at Community Field.
The playground is named 'Harper's Haven' in memory of Harper Violet Brewer.
Harper died this past March at just 15 months old.
Today, Harper's family spoke of their daughter's love of Community Field.
"She loved the swings. The photograph of her on the swings here and really thought what would compliment the great facilities that are here already was something for toddlers," said Laura Ferriter, Harper's grandmother.
Congressman Richard Neal was on-hand for the ribbon-cutting.
Harper's family said the new toddler playground was made possible by donations from many area businesses and individuals.
