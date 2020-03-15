SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's unusual to see celebrities out and about in western Mass, but even more so now with the coronavirus epidemic.
That, however, is not stopping actor Harrison Ford, who recently stopped in for a bite to eat at Thai Place.
Thai Place says that they have seen a dip in business since the coronavirus epidemic began and say that they are truly grateful to Harrison and his friends for making their night.
