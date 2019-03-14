MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators have charged a suspect in relation to nearly two dozen car break-ins in Monson.
Monson Police responded to several residences on March 2 following reports of stolen vehicles, car break-ins, and thefts.
In total, 21 vehicles had been entered and three vehicles were stolen.
Two of those cars have been recovered.
Monson Police said Thursday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Lamar Kennedy, 21, of Hartford on charges including:
- Larceny of a motor vehicle (three counts)
- Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (21 counts)
- Larceny under $1,200 (six counts)
- Larceny over $1,200 (one count)
- Larceny of credit cards (one count)
Investigators noted that while there were other people reportedly working with Kennedy, he is currently the only person police have been identified and charged.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monson Police Det. Adam Szymanski at (413) 893-9500 ext. 116
