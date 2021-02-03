STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash on the Mass. Pike late last night.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to the eastbound side of the highway in Charlton around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a crash between a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer.
A preliminary investigation found that a car became disabled in the breakdown lane. The driver got out of the car and was standing on the left side of the vehicle with the driver's door opened into the right lane when a passing tractor-trailer hit the door and the driver.
The driver, a 33-year-old man from Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The car's passenger, a 35-year-old man from Hartford, was not hurt.
Procopio added that the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 47-year-old East Hartford man, pulled over immediately after the collision. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
