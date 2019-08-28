(WGGB/WSHM) -- Rhode Island-based Hasbro will start phasing out plastic from its packaging beginning next year.
That includes plastic bags, elastic bands, window sheets, blister packs, and shrink wrap that's usually found around board games like Monopoly.
“Reimagining and redesigning packaging across our brand portfolio is a complex undertaking, but we believe it’s important and our teams are up for the challenge. We know consumers share our commitment to protecting the environment, and we want families to feel good knowing that our packaging will be virtually plastic-free, and our products can be easily recycled through our Toy Recycling Program with TerraCycle," said Hasbro president and COO John Frascotti.
The toy company wants to eliminate all plastic packaging by 2022.
