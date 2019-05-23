Hatfield fire officials sound second alarm after being called to investigate garage fire.

 Andrew Masse

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are on scene investigating a garage fire on Maple Street.

While details remain limited at this time, fire officials in Whately tell us that a second alarm was sounded by the Hatfield Fire Department, and they are on there way with an engine.

It is unclear if the garage was detached.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

