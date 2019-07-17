HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a recycling facility on Elm Street Wednesday morning.
According to Hatfield Fire officials, firefighters were called to the area of Elm Street just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Officials sounded a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns, shortly after crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames within five hours, and all companies had cleared the scene around 11:00 a.m.
Hatfield Police said that Elm Street in Hatfield was closed to through traffic between Elm and Dwight Streets, but local traffic was able to access homes and businesses.
That section of road has since reopened.
Members of the Northampton, Conway, South Deerfield, Whately, Williamsburg, Westhampton, Sunderland, and Hadley Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
The Pioneer Valley EMS and the South County EMS, as well as the Department of Fire Services, were also called to the scene.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported, and fire officials have not released any estimated cost in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hatfield Fire Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available
