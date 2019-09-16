NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hawk hit by a truck in Northampton this morning has been rescued, police confirm.
This happened on Industrial Drive Monday.
The red-tailed hawk was found by an Animal Control Officer after it was struck.
The Northampton Police Department reported the bird suffered a broken right wing in the accident.
"Luckily, we have raptor rehabilitator Tom Ricardi in the area, and he is able to take this bird."
After posting about the incident to their Facebook page, police so far, have received hundreds of reactions and dozens of people have shared their post.
Police saying..."We hope for a full recovery!"
