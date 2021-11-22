CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hawlemont Regional School will be closed Monday due to staffing shortages.
According to Mohawk Trail Regional School District Director of Communications, Carla Potts, the school will be assessing the staffing situation throughout the day.
Parents are urged to look out for updates regarding Tuesday.
Potts notes, the closure of Hawlemont Regional School does not affect the Mohawk Trial Regional School District schools. The school closure Monday is only for Hawlemont Regional School.
