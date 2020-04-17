HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- An employee at Hazen Paper Company in Holyoke tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the company Friday night.
This is the first employee to test positive, the announcement said.
Hazen management called the employee’s colleagues that the employee had direct contact with and advised them to self-quarantine and contact their physicians, according to the announcement. Management also let all employees know about the case.
All employees were off-site at the time, and the company immediately shut down and closed off the work area where the employee worked, according to the announcement.
“We initiated a deep clean of the work area and surrounding work areas utilizing a third party cleaning service adhering to CDC guidelines. The afflicted employee’s activities were confined to a very discrete area,” the announcement said.
Hazen has more than 200 employees working in its three plants, and the company implemented procedures to protect its employees from the coronavirus in early March, the announcement said.
“Hazen has issued masks to every employee and their own personal container of hand sanitizers as well as cleaning stations in every work area...Hazen has emphasized to its employees the importance of social distancing and good hygiene practices. Hazen installed Purell stations throughout all plants more than three years ago,” the announcement said.
Hazen has not been notified that any other employee has contracted COVID-19, according to the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.