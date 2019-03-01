SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a Springfield building for a reported hazardous material incident.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that an unknown liquid has spilled at a building at 616 Boston Road.
A hazmat team has been called to the scene.
The building has been evacuated.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
