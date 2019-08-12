GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a Greenfield roadway is closed due to a hazardous materials incident.
Greenfield Fire told Western Mass News that hazmat crews are on-scene on Solon Street after a homeowner found an unknown substance that irritated her eyes.
It's not immediately known if that woman was taken to the hospital.
Solon Street is closed from Colrain Street to Mohawk Trail while officials investigate.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
