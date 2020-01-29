ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Orange made a horrifying discovery Monday night when they looked in the back seat of their cruiser and saw, what was believed to be, fentanyl on the backseat.
Exposure to the dangerous drug can be deadly, causing a hazmat team to be called in.
The Chief of Police in Orange, James Sullivan, says officers searched a woman who was under arrest for shoplifting at Wal-Mart.
That’s when they found fentanyl on her and confiscated it, but he says they learned she still had drugs hidden on her, which she ingested in the back seat of the cruiser on the way to Franklin County jail.
"It’s more powerful than heroin," Chief Sullivan tells us.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Reaction to exposure can be quick and sometimes deadly, which is why officers at the Orange Police Department were horrified to see the powdered substance in the back seat of their cruiser left behind by a suspect they had arrested Monday night.
"It can get anywhere. Once it's airborne, it’s the most dangerous. Anybody else who is in that cruiser for some reason, if they were to ingest that stuff somehow or it gets airborne because the window is open, it could affect them, not to mention the officer driving the cruiser the next day. If it gets airborne, he’s inhaling it. That’s a concern," explained Chief Sullivan.
Orange Police Chief James Sullivan tells Western Mass News that he had to pay for a biohazard team to decontaminate the cruiser on Tuesday morning, an expensive bill he is still waiting to see, but he says it’s a price he needed to pay in order to keep the community safe.
"We have to take these precautions, because we have so many different people in our cruisers, someone who needs to stay warm, someone who needs a ride, to someone’s pet we find walking the streets. We put them in the back seat and if a dog gets in that stuff, it could cause big problems," continued Chief Sullivan.
There were no injuries reported and no officers were treated for exposure to the drug, but Chief Sullivan says this is a reminder about the opioid issue.
"We have the issues out here like the cities have, just on a smaller scale. They affect us just as profoundly as they affect them. We still have areas in this town where neighbors have issues with houses around them, with this type of traffic going on," says Chief Sullivan.
But Monday’s discovery, he said, could have been prevented.
"Someone who has a drug issue doesn’t realize that they are putting a lot of other people in danger by doing this in the back of the cruiser, by having this stuff on them. If they’re just honest with us, we can remove it from them and package it safely," added Chief Sullivan.
We’ve reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office for more on the protocol in the state for dealing with fentanyl, but are still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.