Hazmat team called to investigate van at Ludlow rest stop.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A hazmat team was called to the rest stop on the Mass Pike in Ludlow Friday night to investigate a van.
Ludlow Fire Captain Doyle tells us that they received the call at 7:30 p.m.
A hazmat team was called in a short while later to investigate.
Officials have not stated why they were investigating the van.
Details remain limited at this time, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
