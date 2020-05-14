SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people have been hospitalized following an incident at a Southwick restaurant.
Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson told Western Mass News that a maintenance person was working at Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Congamond Road and College Highway when a chemical was poured down a drain.
Three people were overcome by fumes and were taken to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield as a precautionary measure.
Anderson added that a hazardous materials team is being brought in to assess the situation.
It’s not immediately known what kind of chemicals were poured in the drain.
Southwick Police and Mass. DEP are also on-scene.
