HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Community College is celebrating pride month. The college held a flag raising near the bus loop Thursday afternoon.
Today's event was extra special because it is the first time in the school's 75-year history a rainbow flag will fly at the campus.
Christina Royal, HCC's president, is the first openly queer community college president in the state. She said after countless pride events were canceled over the last year due to the pandemic, this flag raising is more meaningful than ever.
"We really did not want to lose this moment of being able to acknowledge an celebrate pride this June....We're using the more contemporary pride flag, which gives us the opportunity to really recognize the full range of identities in the LGBTQ+ community," said HCC President Christina Royal.
Royal said the college has a lineup of pride events throughout the rest of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.