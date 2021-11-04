HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday morning at Holyoke Community College for the Homestead Market.
It's a campus convenience store that is doing something no other community college in the state is doing.
“Upon opening this market and also upon approval, we will be the first community college in the state of Massachusetts to have a market that accepts SNAP EBT benefits for students,” said HCC President Christina Royal.
Students told Western Mass News having this type of market right there on campus will be a real benefit.
“It means I don’t have to worry about getting transportation to a Walmart or something like that and it’s all convenient because I really spend a lot of time at HCC, so I could take five minutes and walk here and then walk back to whatever I was doing,” said HCC Student Luis Pinto.
The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Holyoke Community College students and staff.
