HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During this coronavirus pandemic, reports show fall college enrollment numbers are going down across the country.
Holyoke Community College has already pushed back their fall registration by three weeks.
Students started singing up for classes mid-April.
The fall applications they received last month and this month are down about 50 percent compared to previous years.
Overall, fall applications are down 18 percent.
Summer classes are already scheduled to be online.
Rachel Rubinstein, HCC’s vice president of academic and student affairs, told Western Mass News that enrollment numbers could surge right before class is back in session.
“Students have until May 1 to decide if they’re going to most of the four-year schools. What we know nationwide is one in five students are reporting they might delay going to four year college, so there might be students who decided community college as an alternative, so we might see some students making decisions later in the summer go to a community college, instead of a four-year option,” Rubinstein explained.
Rubinstein added that HCC officials are having conversations about online learning in the fall or what an on-campus fall semester would look like.
Students can enroll at Holyoke Community College all the way through August.
