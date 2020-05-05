HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Community College has announced that it will continue remote learning through the upcoming fall semester.
The college told Western Mass News that unlike many residential colleges, HCC has limited control over where students eat, work, congregate, and sleep.
Additionally, students are more likely to be older, have children, and be essential workers.
HCC says students are more likely to belong to low-income and communities of color that have been greatly effected by COVID-19.
They say everyone's safety is their priority.
Western Mass News will have more on this story at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
Holyoke Community College has announced that it will continue remote learning through the upcoming fall semester.
The college told Western Mass News that students are more likely to be older, have children, and be essential workers.
HCC says students are more likely to belong to low-income and communities of color that have been greatly effected by COVID-19.
They say everyone's safety is their priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.