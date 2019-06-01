SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came out on Saturday morning for the Springfield team Hope Walk.
It was hosted by the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA).
At Springfield College people walked around the track to raise money and awareness for those who are impacted by Huntington Disease.
It's a genetic disorder that breaks-down the brain's nerve cells.
Organizers told Western Mass News it was important to raise awareness about the disease.
Kinser Cancelmo, the organizer of the event expressed the reasoning behind the event.
"We're very passionate about raising awareness and raising funds, to hopefully stomp this out one day and that's what people here are all about as well," Cancelmo said.
It was the third year of the walk and organizers said they raised at least $17,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.