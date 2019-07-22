Head-on crash in Bernardston sends seven to the hospital.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of seven people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning following a head-on crash in Bernardston.
According to Mass State Police Trooper Deangelis, officials were called to the area of 256 South Street, just before 1:00 a.m., for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Chevy Malibu had crossed over the center line and into the opposite lane, striking a 2014 Honda Pilot head-on.
The six people inside the Honda Pilot, two adults and four children, were all taken to Baystate Franklin with minor injuries.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the Malibu, was also taken to Baystate Franklin with minor injuries under Mass State Police supervision.
After spending two to three hours at Baystate Franklin, the operator of the Malibu, later identified as 31-year-old Andrew Lesenski of Northfield, MA, was transported to the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls for booking.
Lesenski was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of an open container of alcohol.
His arraignment is expected to take place within the coming days.
