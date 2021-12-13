(WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) -- A deadly storm system tore through America’s heartland.
The people of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee have a long road to recovery and now’s the chance for Western Massachusetts to help Heal the Heartland.
Text HLTORNADO to 51555 and donate to The Salvation Army relief efforts. Every donation goes directly to relief efforts in those areas.
You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.
The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.
Message and data rates may apply. For more details, CLICK HERE.
