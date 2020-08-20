SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have the latest on the new state mandate that has everyone talking - a requirement for all children six months and older to get a flu shot if they attend child care, school, or college in Massachusetts.

Health care providers are now rushing to meet the demand.

At the governor’s press conference on Thursday, public health officials said that with no vaccine for the coronavirus yet, this flu vaccine mandate is just another part of the new normal.

“Every year, getting vaccinated is hugely important to our public health,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Now, it's mandatory. Children over six months of age must get the flu shot if they attend day care, preschool through high school, and colleges in Massachusetts - even students in remote programs must get the shot.

However, homeschooled students, along with those who have medical or religious conflicts, have an out.

“We made perfectly clear that the exemptions are there,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The students must be vaccinated by December 31.

Western Mass News spoke with Dr. John O’Reilly, head of general pediatrics at Baystate, about the rush this puts on healthcare providers.

"I think we’re all scrambling and I learned much the way that you did with the DPH release and I have worked with the state association of pediatricians and I think that, on an organizational level, they’re working to help pediatricians,” O’Reilly explained.

O'Reilly said parents may have to be prepared to bring their child to a pharmacy to get the vaccine rather than the doctor’s office.

“It’s really going to be a coordinated effort between the public health department and cities and towns, pediatrician’s offices, and community centers and community pharmacies to get all these flu vaccines,” O’Reilly added.

O'Reilly said he’s seen vaccines mandated before, but never for a seasonal illness. However, he said the need to preserve hospital resources for COVID-19 cases has tipped the scales state officials usually try to keep level.

"Health department has a real balance between protecting the health of the community and protecting the rights of the individual,” O’Reilly noted.