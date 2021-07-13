SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A march is underway in Springfield to call attention to home care and child care workers in the city who are fighting for union pay and federal recovery funds from the pandemic.
Workers marched from here on John Street across the bridge on Route 20 with signs that read home care is essential.
The march is in part of a nationwide push that prioritizes black and Latino care workers, calling on Congress to give them a share of federal pandemic recovery funds.
The vice president of the SIEU Union Tim Foley said there are around 8,000 home care employees in the city of Springfield making them a backbone of the economy.
“We want to make sure that everyone has access to good quality home care and childcare services a decent union wage for the care that they deliver. we need to make investments and make sure people have access to the services for home care services,” Foley said.
He said these workers were on the front lines during the pandemic in people’s homes, in nursing homes, and childcare centers, and he wants to see Congress invest in these employees so they can get premium pay for their work during COVID-19 and also receive fair union pay moving forward.
There is also a mobile vaccine station here for people to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.