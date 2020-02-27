SPRINGFIELD/PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, city leaders in Springfield met to discuss emergency preparedness, as the threat for coronavirus in our area worsens.
One family of five is currently quarantined in Pittsfield, due to possible exposure to the virus.
Western Mass News spoke to the Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris to get the answers on what you should be doing to be ready for a possible quarantine.
"We are preparing and thinking critically about our responsibility to keep the public safe," Helen said.
She told Western Mass News just hours before a big meeting with city leaders on how to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.
This comes one day after Western Mass News confirmed that a family of five is currently quarantined in Pittsfield.
"Pittsfield is taking precautionary measures it is what their Department of Public Health and the state is advising them to do," Helen explained.
Helen said it's important to make sure you have emergency supplies on hand.
"Everyone should have a to-go kit! It is a kit where you put together emergency supplies. So that could be medication, important papers, food like granola! Things you can grab quickly and go if necessary," Helen noted.
According to the American Red Cross, these kits should have enough supplies to last at least two weeks.
Additionally, the number one thing your emergency kits should include is water, with each person needing a gallon per day.
The next essential is of course food that is non-perishable and easy to prepare.
Lastly, make sure you have needed medications on hand, that includes both prescription and over the counter.
Helen told Western Mass News that while this is a frightening situation, her best advice is not to panic.
"The coronavirus has individuals extremely fearful, and what we want to do is tell people to relax. Try to remain calm. Making sure you have what you need to survive," Helen noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.