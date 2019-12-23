SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you don’t have health insurance for the new year yet, you might want to listen up.
Monday marks the last day of the state’s Health Connector open enrollment period.
For starters, not having health insurance is illegal in Massachusetts and it could come with a hefty fine.
That’s why the Massachusetts Health Connector wants to remind everyone to take advantage of their open enrollment period.
Depending on your income, you may qualify for free or low monthly rates for coverage.
However, you have to apply and make your first payment by midnight to ensure that you will have medical coverage starting January 1.
Samalid Maldonado-Martinez, organize with the Heatlh Connector coverage crew, told Western Mass News it has been a busy last few weeks for the crew, making sure everyone meets the deadline.
“You never know what can happen and on Christmastime, everybody’s traveling. You really need protection and to protect your family,’ Maldonado-Martinez explained.
If, for whatever reason, you can’t get in front of a computer to apply, you also can do so over the phone.
To find out how you can apply, you can visit www.mahealthconnector.org or call (877) 623-6765.
