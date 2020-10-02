SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many questions right now after the news that President Donald Trump and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. The president is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, but with the election just a month away, much is uncertain.
The latest word from the White House. all campaign events involving the president and his family will be either turned into virtual events or postponed until further notice. Western Mass News spoke with a local medical expert who said the president has to wait to get better because there’s not much you can do to make the virus go away faster.
Western Mass News spoke to UMass Amherst microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton to see what they should be doing right now.
“They have already gone into quarantine and isolation, so they will be staying away as far as they can from other people for at least two weeks," she explained. "This will be difficult for him because there are people that will need to get close to the president.”
Hamilton also said the president and first lady should be doing everything needed to get better from the virus, including drinking lots of fluids, eating well, and getting rest.
“Which is difficult for someone in a high-end position like he’s in, but trying to get as much rest as possible, and I am sure that the president and his wife will be under some very extensive medical observation during this time,"
She also weighs in on when the president could be ready for an in-person campaign event. The next presidential debate is still scheduled for October 15, 13 days from now.
“The CDC recommendations are that if you know that you have COVID after you are done isolating, you can go back out into the world if you have been fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for at least 24 hours. Most of your symptoms are almost gone or at least getting much, much better, and it is at least 10 days since the start of your symptoms," Hamilton added.
But no matter what, Hamilton told us the president's positive test sends an important message.
How do you think the president's positive coronavirus test will impact the election?
"Well, it does show you that anyone can get it, and he is around a lot of people," she noted. "It’s a job that requires you to have a lot of contact with other people.”
Western Mass News posted a poll asking you how you think the president’s positive coronavirus test will impact the election.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this breaking news as more information becomes available.
