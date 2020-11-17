SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm about getting a false sense of security during the Thanksgiving holiday.
They said getting a negative COVID-19 test before gathering with family may not fully protect you from spreading the virus.
A local doctor said getting a negative COVID-19 test says the person is only negative for the virus in that moment.
But get one too early before Thanksgiving and it could be a risk for spreading the virus to loved ones.
COVID-19 testing sites are busy, even on a Tuesday in the late morning.
“I think there is an increase in people trying to get the test,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest, infectious disease doctor at Baystate Medical Center. “It started about a week and a half ago.”
Skiest said he believes many people are hoping to get a negative COVID test before gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving.
That’s a strategy he might have recommended before the cases began spiking.
“About a month ago, I might’ve said -- and that was what we were planning to do -- was get tested before we went to family gatherings out of state, but things have changed,” he said. “The positive test rate is higher now. We’re seeing a lot more people get infected, it's really increasing exponentially.”
Skiest said a negative test doesn’t completely rule out being sick, particularly because the viral load can take days to build and actually register as positive.
“A test, if it’s done too early, it could be negative,” he said. “Some people can have a false negative test if they get the antigen test, which is not as reliable.”
Skiest said the only surefire way to avoid spreading COVID-19 is to gather after the pandemic is over.
“Because the prevalence is so high here and everywhere else in the country, I think it’s better to not have any gatherings outside of immediate family,” he said.
The two main types of tests are the molecular tests and antigen tests. The latter is less accurate in catching an active infection according to the FDA.
