AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus pandemic extends in the summer months, face coverings remain a key tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to reopen.
But there are some side effects of wearing a mask for long periods.
"If someone is experiencing any type of a skin irritation or skin break out from the mask it could be due to a couple of different things," said UMass Amherst's Doctor Erika Hamilton.
Wearing masks in public has become the new norm during this coronavirus pandemic and after wearing them for long periods, some people may be experiencing skin irritations or breakouts.
Western Mass News spoke to Hamilton, from UMass Amherst's microbiology who said one of the most important things to do if you are re-using cloth masks, be aware of what you are using to wash them.
"If you have a fabric mask and you have washed it, try rewashing with a different detergent, leave out the fabric softener and see if that helps," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton told us the skin on our faces is very thin and very sensitive and the combination of makeup and sweat could be causing some discomfort.
"If you have makeup on, or if you have a lot of concealer or heavy face cream on then the interaction between the fabric running and your sweat and the makeup could be irritating," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton also suggested switching makeup brands or wearing less makeup.
"You’ll have to experiment, wear a different brand, wear less, try powder instead of a liquid foundation, skip the foundation and just wear eye makeup," Hamilton said.
Also, Hamilton said the hot temperatures may also be irritating and to try keeping extra masks on hand is a good idea.
"If you have more than one mask with you, what you can do is like the one you have on gets sweaty and wet and gross, you can switch it out for the dry one and then continue to switch them out throughout the day," she said." So you have a mask against your face that is more dry than wet," Hamilton explained.
