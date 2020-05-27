LUDLOW/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The days are getting warmer and warmer. Summer is almost here, but the state’s face covering order is in place if you can’t properly social distance. Some people think having a mask on and going for a walk can lead to medical problems.
With the state order, you must wear a face-covering while walking on this trail.
That’s if you can’t maintain a six-foot social distance, but some trail goers are not happy about wearing a face mask in the hot sun.
“Could cause someone temporary passing out. Especially with the heat going on," said Springfield resident Maleke Cunningham.
Cunningham often goes for walks and works out in western Massachusetts.
He is complying with the face-covering order for social distancing, but he’s not a fan of wearing them all the time; especially in the sun.
"If I am going out to exercise it will start hindering me a little bit. All the breathing is getting harder due to the mask. As I am talking right now it's sucking in my face every time I breathe in," Cunningham explained.
Some folks are concerned wearing a face-covering in the sun could lead to heat exhaustion. Doctor Erika Hamilton, a UMass Amherst microbiology professor said wearing a face-covering can’t cause that.
“Wearing a face mask will not make heat exhausting or heat stroke worse or it won't make you get it. So things tend to happen when you're dehydrated. You're out in hot weather without taking a break and the mask on its own isn't going to cause that," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton also said there’s a reason behind where it may feel like you can’t breathe that well.
"Its harder to get the air in and out. With a mask on, even if its a very thin material. It takes more effort to get the air in and out through the mask. So you are putting more effort into it and that gives you that ugly feeling of I can't breathe as well," Hamilton said.
Hamilton adds the purpose of wearing a face covering is to protect other people from you. So layering up to face coverings in the hot sun won’t prevent you from getting coronavirus.
