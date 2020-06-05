SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is officially upon us, but with restrictions still in place due to coronavirus concerns...you're more than likely looking for safe activities to enjoy.
Western Mass News spoke with our coronavirus expert Doctor Erika Hamilton to get the answers on the risk level associated with popular summer activities.
From going swimming to playing at a park to attending a summer cookout...people are looking for ways to enjoy the warmer weather while still staying safe.
But the question on everyone's mind is, will this summer be the same as the past?
"It probably won’t be," Hamilton said.
A reality - that UMass Amherst's microbiologist Dr. Hamilton told Western Mass News - we all have to come to, but that does not mean this summer is a total loss.
"People need to get out after staying at home. So I think a lot of people are going to be looking to get out and do some fun stuff!" Hamilton explained.
But she told us that the best rule of thumb with any activity is to watch the crowd size and wear a mask.
Additionally, she offered advice on the risk level associated with various activities and specifically around swimming.
"The water, itself, is fine. The chances of COVID-19 living in chlorinated water is extremely low," Hamilton explained.
But when it comes to where that pool is located the risk level fluctuates from medium to high.
"A public pool is going to be riskier than an at the home pool," Hamilton noted.
But what about going to the beach?
"If you go to a very crowded beach and people aren’t able to stay 6 feet away from each other...that could be medium risk," Hamilton said.
When it comes to gatherings like campfires and cookouts...she said the amount of attendants again makes all the difference.
"I would say low to medium...again that depends on how many people are there," she said. "Be careful about eating with utensils and drinking. Make sure those get washed thoroughly and people aren’t sharing those," Hamilton said.
[What about the danger level of public playgrounds at parks?]
"That I would put a medium risk," she said. "There is a risk the kids playing on a playground because you know that the surfaces haven’t been cleaned," Hamilton explained.
[How dangerous is it to send you kids to day camps?]
"Camp that spends most of the time outside will be less risky," she said. "For example, a horseback riding camp would probably be less risky than acting camp where people are inside the whole time," Hamilton noted.
But no matter the risk, Hamilton encourages everyone to keep practicing good hygiene.
"Don’t stop now. Now that we know what we’re doing is working. Continue to do it and we will continue to improve with the number of sick COVID people in our state," Hamilton explained.
