SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s being called the invisible mist, otherwise known as the aerosol transmission of COVID-19.
Aerosolized droplets floating in the air can cause the spread of the coronavirus virus.
Medical experts wrote a letter to the World Health Organization urging it to react to the mounting evidence.
The current guidelines state that only larger droplets can cause exposure to the disease.
Western Mass News spoke to Baystate Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Sarah Haessler. She said there are different ways bacteria can spread -- including through droplets of when you sneeze or possibly speak loudly.
But she said certain procedures create aerosols, such as putting patients on ventilators.
“Aerosol particles float in the air for a few hours after the person is gone, so it’s not just wet heavy droplets within three to six feet, so somebody that comes in the room afterwards could become infected,” she said.
Haessler is urging everyone to continue to social distance and wear masks to remain safe.
