SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hot and humid temperatures can make it difficult for some to breathe while wearing a mask.
Doctors said the combination can create a recipe for heat exhaustion, even heat stroke.
Some urgent care clinics and emergency departments are seeing an increase in heat-related illnesses, and some people find it tough to put on a mask in this heat.
“The heat, it just compounds everything, so in this heat with the mask, it just makes it harder,” said Louise Cardellina, physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina said all this heat brings on heat-related illnesses without a mask, and with a mask, it can be overwhelming for some.
“Ye, it’s true, but what everyone should be doing is avoiding being outside right now unless you have to,” she said. “If you do, just small periods of time and get yourself into the air conditioning to recoup.”
She notes what can happen when someone has a mask on in this heat.
“If you have a nice fitting mask, you're going to be rebreathing some of the air that you breathe out, so technically your oxygen would be a little less and maybe your carbon dioxide level a little bit higher,” she said.
This can lead to symptoms of heat exhaustion, even heat stroke.
“What will happen is someone will start sweating profusely and start getting flush,” she said.
“The body is trying to get rid of the extra heat, increased heart rate and then you have a continuum from there.”
Signs of heat illness include sweating followed by cold, clammy skin, a fast or in some cases a weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness, headache, confusion, or passing out.
“If any of that is happening, you want to get to a cool area, drink a lot of water,” she said. “If it’s not improving, go to an ER. I would rather go to the ER for no reason at all rather than sitting at home with heat exhaustion and maybe heat stroke.”
It's recommended to use a breathable fabric, like cotton, as opposed to a polyester that can hold heat to the face. Light colors are better; black absorbs heat.
